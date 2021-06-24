Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What to do if bitten by tick, how to prevent them

By Chelsea Weeks
Posted by 
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxy86_0addpPLF00
Recent freezing weather across Oklahoma isn’t expected to have much impact on the insect population. Many species create their own antifreeze for survival, while parasites such as ticks are as warm as their hosts. Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services

The Oklahoma Center of Poison and Drug Information shared tips on what to do if you are bitten by a tick and how to prevent ticks.

1. What kind of ticks are there in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to a variety of ticks including the Lone Star, American dog and blacklegged tick.

2. Are ticks dangerous?

Ticks are capable of spreading diseases including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, tularemia and Southern tick-associated rash illness.

3. How do I prevent a tick from biting me?

Wear light colored clothes – so they’ll be easier to spot. Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and closed toes shoes. Use an insect repellent on the skin. Examine everyone frequently for ticks – the longer the tick stays attached, the greater the risk of illness.

4. How do I remove the tick?

To remove a tick, use tweezers to grasp – don’t squeeze – the tick as close to the skin as possible and pull straight back. Don’t crush the body of the tick because that may cause it to inject it’s stomach contents into the wound. Seed ticks can be removed with lice shampoo or masking tape. Do not use bare hands.

5. What do I do after removing the tick?

Wash hands thoroughly after removing a tick. Examine the bite are for any remaining tick particles in the wound. Wash the area thoroughly with soap and mark the date of the bite on the calendar. See you physician if flu-like symptoms develop within three days to two months after the tick bite.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore, OK
380
Followers
22
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Claremore Daily Progress

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Insect Repellent#The Tick#Lyme Disease#American#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsiamcountryside.com

Don’t Panic! Recognize and Treat Lyme Disease Symptoms

With approximately 300,000 new cases of Lyme disease in the U.S. each year, the search for knowledge about Lyme disease symptoms is increasing. Although several different types of ticks can carry Lyme disease, the blacklegged tick is the biggest carrier. Will I Get Lyme Disease If Bitten?. The majority of...
Diseases & Treatmentsscoopcube.com

How do you protect yourself from ticks and treat a possible bite?

When the beautiful days come back and our freedom is regained, walks in the woods will be pleasant again! But even walks in the woods pose a danger that you don’t suspect at first glance! Undergrowth and tall grass are retreats for ticks! Those critters that are full of blood and that we don’t always spot! However, some ticks can be carriers of a potentially serious disease: Lyme disease!
Environmentfoxlexington.com

Signs of heatstroke: What to do if you spot these 8 warnings

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re getting outside in the heat, look out for signs and symptoms of heatstroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 people in the U.S. die from extreme heat each year — more than any other weather event combined. Extreme heat...
ScienceCosmos

What are T cells and how do they help immunity?

COVID-19 vaccines currently rolled out worldwide induce a potent antibody response, protecting vaccinated people against severe disease and death. The antibodies that vaccines generate act against the spike protein SARS-CoV2 uses to invade our cells. But as variants emerge, there are concerns that antibodies’ reduced ability to stop the infection will make vaccines less effective.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Tips to prevent choking, plus what to do if it happens

Hearing or seeing that a child is choking is a terrifying experience for anyone, but brief choking is actually fairly common for children younger than 3. Often children will eliminate the airway blockage on their own, but it may give parents peace of mind to know how to avoid choking and when to use emergency action.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 61

What is the Powassan virus and how to protect yourself

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the first cases of Powassen virus infection are reported in Connecticut, it’s important to know exactly what the virus is and how to prevent infection. The Powassan virus is the result of a bite from an infected tick. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ScienceFuturity

What triggers a sneeze reflex?

Researchers have identified, in mice, the specific cells and proteins that control the sneeze reflex. A tickle in the nose can help trigger a sneeze, expelling irritants and disease-causing pathogens. But the cellular pathways that control the sneeze reflex go far beyond the sinuses and have been poorly understood. “Better...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
BobVila

Scientists Predict a Terrible Tick Season—Here’s What You Should Do

Tick season starts in the spring and ends in the early fall. At least, that’s when these 8-legged arachnids are most active. And this summer’s warm, wet weather has experts predicting above average tick activity for much of the United States. People and pets can get a long list of diseases from a tick bite, including Lyme disease, which can bring a lifetime’s worth of problems if not caught early. It pays to know where these disease-carrying critters hide and thrive and how to take appropriate preventive measures so you can avoid a bite.
Animalscountryliving.com

Horsefly bites: How to tell if you've been bitten and how to treat bites

Horseflies, often large and agile in flight, are notorious pests of horses and other mammals. Found in large numbers in the countryside near livestock, the bloodsucking insects can bite animals and humans. Are you wondering what a horsefly looks like? From the appearance of horsefly bites to what you should...
Oklahoma StateHigh Plains Journal

Tick talk: Time for parasite prevention

Oklahomans are noticing they’re inadvertently bringing home tiny, uninvited hitchhikers this summer, Oklahoma State University experts said. Those guests are insatiable, and their numbers are peaking. “In Oklahoma, activity by the Lone Star tick usually peaks in May, but with all the rain we’ve had it slowed them up a...
HealthDIY Natural

How to Remove a Tick Once You Have Been Bitten

Do you know how to remove a tick? I was recently bit so I made this plan for safe, natural removal. Here’s how I did it and how you can too!. Last week it became very obvious that we needed to move our overcrowded chickens onto a new pasture for grazing. They were looking a bit rough and needed to get access to fresh, growing, green things. So, we picked a day and started capturing chickens one by one. I held each one against my stomach as I clipped their wings then carried them out to an un-mowed pasture.
Public Healthtucsonlocalmedia.com

What is ‘brain fog,’ and why are COVID-19 long-haulers more susceptible?

PHOENIX – Experts describe “brain fog” as a cognitive dysfunction when your brain isn’t performing in top shape. Although everyone is susceptible to occasional brain fog, experts say some of the worst cases have been identified in the group known as COVID-19 long-haulers – patients who had the disease and recovered but still can’t “get going” as they did before falling ill.
Animalsthedacare.org

Prevent Mosquito and Tick Bites This Summer

SHAWANO, Wis. – Summer arriving in Northeast and Central Wisconsin means lots of time spent outdoors on recreation or yard work – and along with it, the potential danger that pests like mosquitoes and ticks can pose. The good news: there are many ways to help protect yourself and loved...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

States of Consciousness May Affect Vagus Nerve Stimulation

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) is a drug-free treatment for various disorders, neurological ailments, and inflammatory diseases. VNS is FDA-approved to treat bipolar disorder, cluster headaches, epilepsy, migraines, and treatment-resistant depression. When the vagus nerve is electrically stimulated, vagal-evoked potentials (VEPs) can be observed in the cerebral cortex. New research in...
PetsMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to safely remove ticks

Q: I found a tick on my dog. How do I safely get it off?. A: Very carefully. Ticks spread a number of diseases, including Lyme, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and ehrlichiosis, so you want to protect yourself and your dog when you remove them. You may have discovered a...
Sciencemountainmedianews.com

How to identify blacklegged ticks

Blacklegged ticks cause Lyme disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Blacklegged tick bites also can transmit other diseases and infections, including anaplasmosis, babesiosis, and Powassan disease. Learning to recognize them is a crucial step to preventing Lyme disease and increase the likelihood that homeowners can...