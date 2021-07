ISSAQUAH – Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) announced recently that much of her 2020 bill to help states build and improve broadband infrastructure, the State Broadband Office Innovation Pilot, will be implemented by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Commerce Department recently announced that they would be making nearly $1 billion available to develop broadband infrastructure on Tribal lands and $288 million available to states and local governments to build broadband infrastructure. This funding was passed and signed into law in the end-of-year spending bill in December 2020.