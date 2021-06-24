WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS DISCUSS NEXT STEP IN AGREEMENT WITH CITIZENS AMBULANCE

At their meeting Wednesday night, the White Township Supervisors received an update on the approved agreement with Citizens Ambulance. Township Manager Milt Lady said that the contribution of $100,000, which the Supervisors had approved earlier this month, was signed and finalized by Citizens yesterday. With the agreement finalized, the Supervisors now have until July 15 to pay the first amount of $75,000; and until Oct. 15 to pay the remaining $25,000.