1 injured in Renton shooting

RENTON, Wash. — A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday in Renton.

Officers were called at around 4 p.m. to the area of Southeast 168th Street and 116th Avenue Southeast.

When law enforcement arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle near the 11800 block of 120th Lane Southeast.

Medics who arrived at the scene took the man to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

According to police, witnesses said there were two suspects involved. One person fled on foot, and the other took off in a vehicle.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police.

The incident is under investigation.

