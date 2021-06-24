Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Renton, WA

1 injured in Renton shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDaK4_0addolhi00

RENTON, Wash. — A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday in Renton.

Officers were called at around 4 p.m. to the area of Southeast 168th Street and 116th Avenue Southeast.

When law enforcement arrived in the area, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his ankle near the 11800 block of 120th Lane Southeast.

Medics who arrived at the scene took the man to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

According to police, witnesses said there were two suspects involved. One person fled on foot, and the other took off in a vehicle.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police.

The incident is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
38K+
Followers
56K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Free Kiro 7 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four people shot, one fatally, near Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE — One man was killed, and three other people were hurt in a shooting near Alki Beach Monday night. Seattle police arrived just outside Spud Fish & Chips on Alki Avenue Southwest shortly before midnight and found three men and one woman with gunshot wounds. A citizen was performing CPR on a man when officers arrived. Police took over, trying to save the man, but he died at the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

German probe weighs possible extremist motive in stabbing

BERLIN — (AP) — German investigators said Tuesday that an Islamic extremist motivation for last week's fatal knife attack in Wuerzburg appears likely, but they haven't so far found any propaganda or other extremist material. They also plan more checks on the suspect's mental health. Friday’s assault in and outside...