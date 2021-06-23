Police Log
State police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in the thefts of merchandise earlier this month at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza. Troopers reported that the man under-rang goods at 4:12 p.m. June 6 and at 9:38 p.m. June 7 and left the store with $88.12 of unpaid merchandise. Police said the man had distinctive tattoos visible in still images taken from security video. Photos of the suspect accompany this article on The Indiana Gazette Online.www.indianagazette.com