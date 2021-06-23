Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana, PA

Police Log

Indiana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man who is suspected in the thefts of merchandise earlier this month at Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza. Troopers reported that the man under-rang goods at 4:12 p.m. June 6 and at 9:38 p.m. June 7 and left the store with $88.12 of unpaid merchandise. Police said the man had distinctive tattoos visible in still images taken from security video. Photos of the suspect accompany this article on The Indiana Gazette Online.

www.indianagazette.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
City
Northern Cambria, PA
Indiana, PA
Crime & Safety
White Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
White Township, PA
State
Indiana State
City
Mount Bethel, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroe Township, PA
City
Blairsville, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Vandalism#Citizens Ambulance#State#Armstrong County Drug#Hastings District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Walmart
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...