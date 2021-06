The end of the school’s fiscal year — June 30 — signifies the approval/renewal of several items, one which includes the 2021-22 budget. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District’s operating debt is now at -1.45%, an improvement from the previous -2.31%. To stay out of statutory operating debt, it is vital the district stays under -2.5% of the most recent fiscal year’s expenditure amount. Though there is still a lot of work to be done as far as budget reductions are concerned, the board was overall pleased with the progress the district has made thus far.