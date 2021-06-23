Commonwealth Transportation Board approves funding for multiple area road projects
Thirteen transportation projects in Albemarle County and Charlottesville have been formally approved for funding. On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a multi-year funding package that includes projects in the state’s Smart Scale program. The scores from the fourth round of the funding prioritization process and the staff-recommended funding were presented earlier this year, and all of the area’s recommended projects were approved this week.dailyprogress.com