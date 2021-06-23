Cancel
Albemarle County, VA

Commonwealth Transportation Board approves funding for multiple area road projects

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Daily Progress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirteen transportation projects in Albemarle County and Charlottesville have been formally approved for funding. On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved a multi-year funding package that includes projects in the state’s Smart Scale program. The scores from the fourth round of the funding prioritization process and the staff-recommended funding were presented earlier this year, and all of the area’s recommended projects were approved this week.

