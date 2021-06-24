Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

One person airlifted from serious crash that shut down part of Rt. 318 in Junius

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M68l1_0addoMpf00

Part of State Route 318 was closed in the town of Junius following a serious two-car crash near the intersection of Whiskey Hill Road.

According to first responders, Life Net was called to the scene to transport one individual who was inside an involved vehicle to a hospital.

There were three others in the vehicle, according to scanner traffic. However, no confirmation was available about the condition of those individuals.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation. Motorists were urged to avoid the area for the time being as crews worked the scene.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crash#Rt#Android Devices#Traffic Accident#State Route 318#Life Net
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
iPad
Related
Neenah, WIwnflsports.com

One Dead Following Crash that Shut Down I-41 for Hours

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ) – A 55-year-old Neenah woman is dead following a major crash along southbound Interstate 41, just north of Winchester Road. Just after 6:45 Friday morning, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a traffic crash on I-41 southbound just north of CTH II/Winchester Road. In this area, there are five lanes of travel, which includes the exit lane to CTH II, as well as the extended exit lane to Main St./Oakridge Rd.
Saint George, UTKUTV

Two people killed in St. George crash that shut down Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were killed in a "significant crash" in St. George that shut down traffic on Bluff Street for approximately three hours. The crash happened in the area of 1100 North, and drivers were asked to take an alternate route through the area while an accident reconstruction team investigated and police and emergency medical personnel were on scene.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

One person killed in vehicle crash in south Roswell

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday in south Roswell left one person dead. The collision occurred Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Brasher Road, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Roswell Police Department. Another person was transported to an area hospital.
Bethlehem, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Crash reported near Applebee’s on Motel Drive in Bethlehem, one person possibly ejected from vehicle

A crash was reported near an Applebee’s in Bethlehem, Northampton County emergency dispatchers said. The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Motel Drive and possibly involves multiple vehicles and a person ejected from a vehicle, according to initial reports received by emergency dispatchers. CPR was being performed on a patient.
Trafficfirststateupdate.com

Pair Of Crashes Shut Down I-495 NB Tuesday Morning

Just after 7:30, Tuesday morning crews responded to I-495 at the 12th bridges for reports of a crash involving a dump truck. Shortly after arrival crews requested HAZMAT crews and closed the interstate. Early reports indicate that the dump truck struck the 12th Street bridge and lost its bed. Photos...
Kirkland, NYRomesentinel.com

Tractor trailer crash shuts down part of Route 233 for cleanup

TOWN OF KIRKLAND — A portion of Route 233 was closed for about an hour on Tuesday to clean up a fluid spill from a crashed tractor trailer. Sheriff’s deputies said Torrance C. Anderson, 32, of Ohio, was spotted driving a tractor trailer erratically northbound on Route 12B in the Town of Marshall at about 5 p.m.
Outing, MNThe Pilot-Independent

One seriously hurt in ATV crash near Outing

A 25-year-old Remer woman was seriously injured when she fell off an ATV and was run over by another ATV Saturday evening in rural Outing. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 6:02 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a call about an ATV crash with injuries on the Pikus Forest Road in Smokey Hollow Township.
South Park Township, PAwtae.com

Crash shuts down busy road in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An SUV overturned and took out a pole during a crash in South Park Township on Thursday morning. The crash happened on the 6400 block of Brownsville Road and shut down the road in both directions. West Penn Power was called to the scene to...
Horicon, WIWatertown Daily Times

One person killed and two serious injured in head-on crash near Horicon

OAK GROVE — A Lake Mills woman was killed in a two-car, head-on collision outside Horicon Wednesday afternoon. It was the second fatal crash on Highway 33 in Dodge County in less than 24 hours. An adult woman and a 6-month-old infant were killed near Breezy Point Road in the Town of Trenton around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Westminster, CAmynewsla.com

Fiery Crash in Westminster Claims One Life, Shuts Down Lanes of 405

One person died in a fiery crash that resulted in the closure of multiple lanes of the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway Friday morning in Westminster. The accident occurred at 4:54 a.m. and shut down the numbers three and four lanes of the freeway near Valley View Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Brookfield, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Ogden Ave. shut down after crash involving motorcycle

Brookfield police have shut down traffic in both directions on Ogden Avenue between Blanchan and Eberly avenues as they investigate a crash with injuries that took place on June 17 at about 1:20 p.m. Brookfield Police Chief Edward Petrak said a crash reconstruction team from the Cook County Sheriff’s Police...
Glyndon, MNvalleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Semi crash shuts down Hwy. 10 near Glyndon

GLYNDON, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Highway 10 near Glyndon, MN is now back open following an early-morning crash with a semi. The Department of Transportation says a crash early Tuesday morning closed westbound Hwy. 10 near the Buffalo River Bridge for several hours. All lanes of Hwy. 10 reopened around...
Rochester, NYFingerLakes1

Crash in Benton injures one person

After a two car crash in the town of Benton along State Route 14A, a Rochester woman was taken to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital on Wednesday. Tim Craver of Penn Yan failed to yield the right of way as Cherie Gerych was making a left hand turn into a private driveway.
Plymouth, WIwhbl.com

One Airlifted From Scene Of Crash Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash Tuesday night near Plymouth leaves 3 people hospitalized. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says it was around 8:15 when a car heading south on South Highland Avenue blew the stop sign at the intersection with County PP and hit a car heading east. The...
Trafficwwnytv.com

Crash temporarily shuts down Route 12 in town of Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 12 in the town of Rutland was closed to traffic for a time Thursday following a crash between an SUV and tractor trailer. Officials said the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital as a precaution; the tractor trailer driver was unhurt.
Tamaqua, PATimes News

Crash shuts down Route 309 in Rush Twp.

Several people were injured this afternoon in a crash in Rush Township. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. along Route 309 at the entrance to Turkey Hill. The victims were treated at the scene by members of the Tamaqua ambulance and Lehighton paramedics before being transported to a nearby trauma center. Route 309 was shutdown by Hometown fire police. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.