One person airlifted from serious crash that shut down part of Rt. 318 in Junius

Part of State Route 318 was closed in the town of Junius following a serious two-car crash near the intersection of Whiskey Hill Road.

According to first responders, Life Net was called to the scene to transport one individual who was inside an involved vehicle to a hospital.

There were three others in the vehicle, according to scanner traffic. However, no confirmation was available about the condition of those individuals.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation. Motorists were urged to avoid the area for the time being as crews worked the scene.

