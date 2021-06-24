Advocates seek a universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. residents without health insurance

Prince George’s County has the highest number of uninsured people in Maryland, some 10.3% of the population, and a new coalition aims to change that. The Care For All Coalition includes advocacy groups, such as the Prince George’s County NAACP; some local clinics and health providers; and unions such as 1199SEIU. They’re working together to figure out how to get a universal primary care system that would include the uninsured in Prince George’s County.