Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University's Summer Weight Maintenance and Step Challenges

Kelleigh Michanichou
 5 days ago

stevepb/Pixabay

NASHVILLE, TN — The Faculty of Health and Wellness of Vanderbilt University is holding two competitions through June and July this year, weight maintenance and step challenges.

To participate in the weight maintenance program, all participants must do initial and end weigh-in. All participants must weigh-in in the first two weeks of June (1st-11th). And another weigh-in next month (12th-23rd).

All participants must not gain any more than 2 pounds at their last weigh-in. If so, then they will not be eligible for a prize drawing. Fortunately, all of the participants may receive Health Plus participation prize. Regardless if they meet the program goal or not.

Ten grand prize winners will be chosen through a drawing from those who meet the criteria. All 10 will receive a $50 eGift Card to Amazon.

All participants may weigh themselves through three acceptable methods: self-report, in-person, or using Higi stations. To have their weight recorded for the challenge, participants can submit their weight themselves, attend a “Know Your Number” event to weigh in person. They can also record their weight with the Higi app.

The second challenge held by the Vanderbilt University is the step challenge. Participants may register for the challenge at the beginning of June.

Then, all challenge takers can participate by recording the steps they take daily from June 14 to July 12. They may record them digitally with MyCap or manually with a document provided by Health Plus. All participant must submit their record by July 16 at the latest.

To be considered in the prize drawing, participants must follow specific criteria: Participants must step 100-250k steps, with ~3,5-9k average steps per day to enter. Twenty lucky winners will win one $25 Amazon eGift Card.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Nashville, TN
