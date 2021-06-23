Bradley Ginn
Bradley Ginn, 38, of Cave City died Thursday, June 10, 2021. Survivors include wife, Amber Ginn of Cave City; sons, Michael Ginn of Shirley, Braxton Crabtree of Cave City, Jonathan Crockett Jr. and Kaden Willmuth of Cushman and Payton Angel of Kansas; daughters, Kayla Ginn of Shirley, Kaitlin Crockett and Allyson Crockett of Cushman and Lilith Rae of Cave City; father, Olen Ginn of Clinton; mother, Laura Anderson of Clinton; brothers, Richard Ginn (Jackie) of Fox and Matthew Studer (Naomi) of Conway; sister, Amanda Verser (Jason) of Greers Ferry.