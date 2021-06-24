Cancel
Columbus Crew falls to Philadelphia Union 1-0

By Jarrod Clay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew fell to the Philadelphia Union 1-0 Wednesday night in the first of a two-game road trip. The Crew out-shot the Union 8-5 and held 62% percent of the possession, but couldn't find a way past Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake. Philadelphia's Jamiro Monteiro scored...

