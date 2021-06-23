Best Hard Rooftop Cargo Carriers For 2021

Humanity listened to the night sky. What we heard shattered the world. Listen. Just once. That’s it. As soon as you hear it, it has you. And once it has you, it’s over. You may think you’re in control. You’re not. You want one more listen. You want to look at that strange spot in the sky. The one that’s been slowly growing. The one that didn’t make sense … until you listened. You want to listen again, and you will do whatever it takes to make everyone else listen. By any means necessary. Even if it kills you. Just one more listen. One more. Listen.