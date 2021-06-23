Cancel
U.K.

Forced adoption: 'This is where my baby was taken from me'

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of women in Scotland were forced to give up their babies for adoption in the 1950s, 60s and 70s. Now they want a formal apology from the government. Duncan Kennedy spoke to Elspeth Ross about what she went through as a young woman and the lost decades without her son.

