GRiZ Announces One Special Night at Red Rocks on Labor Day. A tsunami of positivity and outrageous beats will be hitting Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO on Labor Day when GRiZ returns for what is expected to be a triumphant, sell-out event. Set to take place at the iconic venue on September 6, this special show will see GRiZ throw down three completely unique performances spanning his laidback “Chasing The Golden Hour” style, renowned ‘10-’17 set, and his Full Flex bangers-only sensation.