Echeverria wins at Deer Creek

Clayton – Zionsville rising junior Addison Echeverria won the Indiana Junior Tour stop at Deer Creek on Tuesday.

Echeverria shot an 82 at the course in Clayton, finishing with two birdies, seven pars and seven bogeys in her round.

She was tied with Terre Haute’s Grace Kidwell through 18 holes, then won in a playoff to win the girls’ 16-19 age group.

In the 13-15 age group, Zionsville’s Lydia Smith tied for eighth with a 94.

She had two pars and 11 bogeys in her round.

Indiana Jr. PGA

Five Boone County players made the cut at the Indiana Junior PGA at Rock Hollow.

Hayden Orbaugh had the best finish after day one of the tournament, sitting in seventh place after shooting a 75.

Orbaugh had three birdies, four bogeys, 10 pars and a double for his 18 holes, and sits four shots behind the leaders.

Adam Melliere is tied for 14th after round one after shooting a 76.

Melliere eagled the third hole, and added 11 pars and six bogeys in his round.

Andrew Wall was 23rd after the opening round, shooting a 77. Wall had three birdies, nine pars and five bogeys in his round.

Lebanon’s Toby Meyer is tied for 32nd after the opening round following a 78.

Meyer had a birdie, 11 pars, five bogeys and a double in his round.

The final advancing individual was Mac Dudasko of Zionsville, who is tied for 43rd after shooting a 79. Dudasko had 12 pars, five bogeys and a double.

Locals Evan Poland (87), Sam Firebaugh (87), Jeremiah Halderman (88) and Braydon Snyder (89) missed the cut.

Jr. Tour at Pebble Brook

Zionsville’s Brian Behrens finished second in the boys 16-19 age group at the Indiana Junior Golf Tour stop at Pebble Brook on Monday, June 21.

Behrens shot a 73 for his round, finishing with two birdies, five bogeys and 11 pars.

Lebanon’s Alex Emenhiser tied for seventh with an 82, having two birdies, seven pars and five bogeys.

Zionsville’s Scotty Smith was tied for 10th with an 83, finishing with one birdie, eight pars and six bogeys.

Zionsville’s Braydon Snyder had 10 pars and four bogeys en route to an 84, tying for 14th.

In the boys 13-15 age group, Zionsville’s Gavin Poole placed 13th with an 83.

He had a birdie, seven bogeys and seven pars.

In the girls 13-15 age group, Zionsville’s Amaya Wade placed seventh with an 87. She had five pars and nine bogeys in her round.

Zionsville’s Cate Schrepferman was 13th in the age group after shooting a 97.

Zionsville’s Ava Mounce (111), Katelynne Race (113) and Brianne Reinhardt (121), finishing 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

Junior Masters

Zionsville’s Adam Melliere placed 10th in the Northern Junior Masters event at Stonehenge in Winona Lake.

Melliere finished with a 149 for his two rounds.

In round 1, he shot a 73, carding four birdies, four bogeys, a double and nine pars. In round two, he carded a 76 with five bogeys and 13 pars.

In the girls event, Zionsville’s Becky Williams tied for 11th with a 160.

Williams shot a 78 in round one, with 11 pars and seven bogeys. In round two, she shot an 82 with a birdie, five pars and 12 bogeys.

Zionsville’s Madelaine Diedrich placed 17th after shooting a two-day total of 166.

She shot an 82 in round one with 12 pars and three bogeys. In round two, she fired an 84 with one birdie, seven pars and seven bogeys.