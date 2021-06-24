Tennis-Injury pall hangs over wide open women’s field at Wimbledon

In the second part of his Wimbledon 2021 preview, Martin Keady, our resident tennis historian, looks back at the greatest Wimbledon Women’s Champions. The Five Finest Wimbledon Men’s Champions all come from the Open Era (since 1968, when tennis finally went fully professional), with Rod Laver alone straddling both the Open and the Amateur Eras. By contrast, the Five Finest Wimbledon Women’s Champions cover a much longer part of the history of tennis, with three from the Open Era and two from the Amateur Era. Although tennis was obviously not fully professionalized in the Amateur Era, those two great champions were effectively professional in everything they did and so undoubtedly merit inclusion in any consideration of the all-time greatest female tennis players, including the all-time greatest Wimbledon Women’s Champions.