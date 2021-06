Mallorca C’ships: Novak Djokovic with his partner Carlos Gomez Herrera.© Instagram. Novak Djokovic reached the doubles final at the Mallorca Championships on Thursday as the Serbian continues his preparations for Wimbledon next week. The world number one trains on grass in Mallorca before attempting to win his 20th Grand Slam singles title at the All England Club. Djokovic and his Spanish partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera beat third seed Oliver Marach and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final of their first tournament to play together. “I don’t think we expected to reach the final,” Djokovic said in a field interview afterwards. “But if we play well we can come back very well, we serve very well and I think we have a pretty solid net game.