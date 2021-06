We’re back at the All England Club and after the cancellation of Wimbledon in 2020 fans will be even more excited than usual. The big question is whether Djokovic can take his third major of the year and put himself at odds on to do the calendar Grand Slam, a feat that no man has achieved since Rod Laver in 1969. He’s odds on this fortnight and it’s tough to see anyone beating Novak except Novak himself. On the women’s side, by contrast, it looks about as open as you can get, with top seed Ashleigh Barty struggling with injury and second favourite Serena Williams still struggling to maintain anything close to her best form.