MLB roundup: Nationals rally in 9th for wild win

The first sold-out crowd at Petco Park since 2019 was treated with a moving solo home run by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the 6th inning and a 2-run shot that won the game in Victor Caratini in the 9th inning. Meanwhile, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer also welcomed the Padres home. The Padres recovered from Mark Melancon’s blow-save in Cincinnati’s 4-run 9 on Thursday night, winning a 6-4 thriller against the Reds. “For many reasons, I felt more than a win,” said manager Jayce Tingler when the fireworks went out at the downtown stadium to put the cappers on what was called the “Opening Day of San Diego.” Hosmer hit a two-run home run in Thailand the night Padres, who played off after a 13-year drought last year, celebrated the stadium’s return to full operation following a state reopening plan. Effective on Tuesday. However, the Padres had to work for this after the Reds scored four runs in nine innings against Melancon. This includes a go-ahead two-run home run by rookie Jonathan India. Out. Amir Garrett (0-2) came in and allowed Jake Cronenworth’s single and Caratini to shoot into the left field. Hosmer was his sixth home run and Caratini was his fifth home run. “It was the first time that Melancon really gave up something without an inherited runner, so he was able to welcome him after welcoming us many times throughout the year. “Tingler said. “It feels more than just a normal win.” Padres won his second win in nine games. They completed a 1-5 trip to New York and Colorado, including a three-game sweep by the Rocky Mountains, and Tingler described it as “just terrible.” The Reds recorded six consecutive victories. Padres led 2-0 after Tatis and Machado made Wade Miley home. Melancon is one step away from the big league’s 20th save, with Red Hot Reds Joey Votto starting the Reds rally with a lead-off single, doubling Tucker Barnhart. Kyle Farmer had an RBI ground out before pinch hitter Tyler Stephenson tied it with a two-out single. -2 Lead and calm the crowd. This is the 6th time. Pierce Johnson (2-2) has won. Miley, who threw his first career no-hitter in Cleveland on May 7, frustrated the struggling Padres until Tatis drove high. -The arc shot that just cleared the left center wall with San Diego’s first hit was 2 outs in the 6th inning. Star Shortstop dropped the bat and started the trot after enthusiastic about 40,362 spectators. It was the 22nd time for Tatis. , Concludes his career high set as a rookie in 2019 and matches Vladimir Guerrero Jr. For the lead of Major League Baseball. Tatis was limited to 84 games as a rookie due to an injury. “He wants to be the best in the game and is doing a lot of good things now. The ball explodes completely from the bat,” Tingler said. He hit a monster shot on the second deck in the center left of Miley, leading the seventh and tenth. Joe Musgrove, who threw the first no-hitter no-hitter in the history of his hometown Padres in Texas on April 9, won before Melancon’s meltdown. “This meant everything to me,” Musgrove said. “It’s been a long time since a lot of people gathered there. I swear to God that I felt like a playoff game at the beginning of the game, the nervousness and strength I had. After that first batter, I I had to slow myself down a bit. Padres treated the game like a real opening day by banging and introducing both teams before the match. Was unfolded by 275 U.S. Navy sailors before the national anthem, and there was an elevated road on the F / A-18 Hornet from the Marine Corps Air Base Miramar. Fans retired 13 straight batters as Miley retired. Definitely a little nervous. 1-5 times. Until Tatis’s home base, Miley’s only base runners allowed were a walk to Tatis the first time and to the Kronenworth the fifth time. Masgrove had seven innings. He kept the Padres to 4 singles, hit 2 and walked 3. Miley allowed 2 runs and 4 hits for more than 7 innings, hit 5 and walked 2. “It didn’t work, but baseball If you’re a fan of, it was cool, “said Miley. FLASHTHELEATERHosmer played nicely on first base and started double play in one go. After India drew a lead-off walk, Hosmer defended Jesse Winker’s chopper, stepping on it first, moving it, and throwing it at Tatis, who tagged India. … Seventh, Machado moved from third base to a shallow right on the shift, ran down Barnhart’s ball, and made a sensational off-balance-throw to win him first. Trainer’s Room Padres: Tingler said LHP Drew Pomeranz (left shoulder clash)) Throwing a bullpen, whose C Austin Nola is recovering from a sprained left knee. Pomeranz has been on the injured list since May 10th and Nora has been on the injured list since May 25th. UPNEXT RHP Reds Tony Santillan (0-0, 1.93) and Paddack RHP Chris Paddack (3-5, 4.14) will start on Friday night. In the second game of the four-game series. Santilan will make his second big league appearance. He made his debut in Colorado on Sunday, leading 3-1 with a bases loaded and two outs in fifth place. Ryan Hendrix came over and defeated Dom Núñez to finish the inning.