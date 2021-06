Anindya and I spent beautiful four and a half years in Pune. This was before the kids came into existence. So those four and half years were perhaps the most beautiful part of our married lives. Do I sound cruel? Well, any parent with two kids will relate to this. Of course, we love our children to death but those days, of absolute freedom, not being responsible for anyone else but yourself, is now a far-fetched dream. We would go out on long drives, explore the old city, drive 17 kms for a memorable meal and have a glass of mango mastani from Sujata Mastani at Sadashiv Peth, which is the original outlet.