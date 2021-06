The Georgia track and field teams will be aiming to add a number of Olympic qualifiers as the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials start at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., today. Eleven current Bulldogs and eight former Georgia standouts will compete in their home country’s Trials between June 18-27. The meet is being held on the University of Oregon campus where the Bulldog women and men just finished third and eighth, respectively, at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships (June 9-12). The top three finishers in each event at the Trials will advance to the Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 23-August 8, barring they have the standard mark/time necessary in their event.