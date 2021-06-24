Resorts World opening bringing boost to nearby businesses

The new Resorts World Las Vegas is expected to employ at least 6,000 locals, but its impact on the local economy extends beyond that.

For more than five years, the site where Resorts World now sits was an eyesore while dealing with on-and-off construction. 13 Action News spoke with a couple of neighboring businesses who say it will all be worth it when the resort finally opens tomorrow night.

El Dorado Cantina is located about a block west of Resorts World, where General Manager Omar Villanueva is bracing for a boom in business.

"I think it’s going to be pretty crazy coming up. It’s going to be a lot of traffic. We’ve gotten a lot of traffic just from all the businesses around here, including the strip. As they open up with 100% as well, that helps us because we’re so close to them," said Villanueva.

He says business is already up 80% since late December, in part thanks to a steady stream of Resorts World workers feasting on their authentic Mexican food.

"Even with their orientation and their training, we see a lot of them come over here when they’re done. We’ve had a lot of executives come over and eat and even hold business meetings back here in our VIP room. So, we’ve gotten a lot of support from them. It’s been great," said Villanueva.

Villanueva is expecting a much bigger boost after Resorts World opens, and he's hoping to turn it into big bucks.

"I’m honestly just trying to get the staff ready to handle the traffic, get better at flipping tables, getting everybody the experience they deserve and getting them in and out and having a great time," said Villanueva.

Next door, at Sapphire Gentlemen's Club, they're rolling out red and black decorations out front as a welcoming gesture toward their new neighbors, with the expectation they'll be bringing in a lot of new customers.

"We want to welcome our brand new neighbors across the street with open arms. They are going to bring a nice influx of people, brand new pools, brand new nightclubs. I think there’s 40 restaurants in there. They are going to want to do something after everything is over and we are a great place to come over and party late into the night," said George Wilson, the Director of Marketing at Sapphire's.

Many businesses say they're still dealing with a staffing shortage. Both El Dorado Cantina and Sapphire say they've bolstered their staff in anticipation of the Resorts World opening, but both are still hoping to hire more people.