Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said that the current high inflation was transitory, due to supply chain imbalances and higher demand. He said, “if a year from now we were not to see inflation settling back down to something that’s closer to our 2% target… we have the tools at the Fed to then begin – as we traditionally would – to increase interest rates, to change our monetary policy in a way that would address that inflation.” He noted that “we’re not behind the curve”.