Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Blacklist's Megan Boone Says Goodbye After 8 Seasons in Heartfelt Post: 'What a Dream. Thank You All'

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter eight seasons playing Liz Keen on NBC’s The Blacklist, Megan Boone is ready to say goodbye. In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, which she posted as her final Blacklist episode was airing, Boone expressed her gratitude to her fans and coworkers for their support. “This experience, for me, has been an entire life inside of my own life,” she began, alongside a photo of her and costar James Spader in character. “These eight years playing Liz Keen have helped me better define the world and myself, as she set out to do the same. Liz sought incorruptible familial bonds, and collided with powerful forces to reveal the boundaries where a cruel, indifferent world ended and she began.”

tvline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
Person
James Spader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklist#Heartfelt Post#Nbc#The Blacklist S Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: How will it work without Megan Boone as Liz?

We know that The Blacklist season 9 is going to happen at NBC, but what will it look like without Megan Boone’s Liz?. At this point, it’s clear that the show has a lot to work out. The news of Megan’s exit was first reported earlier today, and that means that there’s going to be a HUGE pivot behind-the-scenes in order to keep this story going.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'The Blacklist': Why Megan Boone is Leaving as Liz Keen

The Blacklist is crossing out an original cast member, as Megan Boone is set to leave the show after eight years of playing rookie FBI agent turned fugitive Elizabeth 'Liz' Keen. Per Deadline, the actor is set to leave the show during the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23.
TV SeriesPopculture

'The Blacklist': Major Star Exits NBC Series After 8 Seasons

The Blacklist is losing a major star. According to Deadline, Megan Boone, the female lead on the NBC series, is leaving the show after eight seasons. She will make her final appearance as a series regular in the upcoming Season 8 finale. Boone plays Elizabeth "Liz" Keen who is special...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why The Blacklist's Dramatic Farewell To Liz Keen Was Super Unsatisfying

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 8 finale of The Blacklist, called "Konets." News that The Blacklist would be saying goodbye to none other than Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen in the Season 8 finale broke days ahead of "Konets" hitting the airwaves, so it wasn't a question of if the finale would write a character out, but how. Unfortunately for any fans who were somehow holding out for a happy ending for Liz, The Blacklist delivered a tragic conclusion to her journey. And for me at least, it was incredibly unsatisfying.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: Could a new character be added after Liz exit?

We know that Liz Keen won’t be a major part of The Blacklist season — so is anyone else going to be taking her place?. Before we dive too deep into this article, let’s begin by offering up some clarity: When we say this sort of thing, we are not in any way suggesting that Megan Boone’s character be recast. That would feel too repetitive of what we’ve had with Reddington changing his face, and we don’t love the messaging of the show saying that Boone is so expendable that she could be immediately replaced.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8 Finale, “Konets.”]. After eight seasons, The Blacklist bid adieu to the rookie FBI agent-turned-criminal in the June 23 season finale of the series, just over a week after it was announced that Megan Boone would be leaving as a series regular after Season 8. Though the announcement shouldn’t have come as a major surprise — Boone was offscreen for a large portion of the season while Liz was on the lam as a fugitive — news of the co-lead’s (alongside James Spader) exit still caused shockwaves.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Megan Boone mum on future after ending run on ‘The Blacklist’

Actress Megan Boone, who was raised right here in The Villages, is keeping mum on her future after ending her run on the popular TV series, “The Blacklist.”. Wednesday night’s show on NBC was the last for Boone, daughter of The Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr and granddaughter of the late Gary Morse. Boone played FBI agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen for eight seasons, which by today’s standards is an eternity on television.
Celebritiescartermatt.com

The Blacklist alum Megan Boone signs first-look production deal

Following her exit from The Blacklist last night, it looks as though Megan Boone is wasting no time cementing her future. In a new report today over at Deadline, Boone has signed a first-look production deal at Sony Pictures Television, the same studio that produces the NBC series. While here, she will work with her team to develop future projects — this is clearly something that she is passionate about doing, and it may be tied to her decision to move forward in the first place.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Is Raymond Reddington the Real Katarina Rostova?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of The Blacklist. It has been almost 10 years since viewers were first introduced to Raymond Reddington (played by James Spader), and after eight seasons, his identity remains a mystery. But in the June 16 episode of The Blacklist, fans got their biggest clue yet.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Blacklist': Megan Boone's Exit Has Fans Reeling

The Blacklist fans are in a state of shock after it was confirmed Tuesday that series star Megan Boone will be leaving the series. Boone has been a staple of the beloved NBC crime thriller series for the past eight seasons, starring as series regular Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, a young FBI agent who joins a task force working opposite James Spader’s Raymond "Red" Reddington, a criminal turned informant for the FBI.
TV SeriesTVLine

TV Ratings: The Blacklist Hits Audience Low Ahead of Megan Boone's Exit

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s The Blacklist christened its new but very temporary Wednesday home with 2.28 million total viewers (a series low) and a 0.3 demo rating (on par with its most recent Friday outing); read recap. Next week’s season finale marks co-lead Megan Boone’s final appearance as a series regular.