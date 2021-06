Airbnb has grown from a funky, couch-surfing alternative to one of the biggest travel companies in the world. It has more listings than the top nine hotel chains combined and a $100 billion market value built on the idea that strangers can trust each other. But with so many people and so many transactions — many of which include meeting in real life — it's inevitable that bad things will sometimes happen. Every personality conflict, payment dispute or unwanted sexual advance between hosts and guests must be mediated. But serious crimes, however rare, are treated very differently.