How does technology save money and time for business owners? There are many ways, but some of the newest variations on the theme are not only ingenious but have started a trend toward enhanced efficiency in several fields. Trucking, human resource management, customer relations, long-term planning, and budgeting are just a few of the disciplines that rely on high-tech solutions for everyday problems. Here are some of the ways that businesses are opting for high-tech answers to very old challenges.