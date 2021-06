It’s pretty crazy that Prime Day 2021 has been over for a week now, and yet Amazon is still offering some of the best deals we saw during the retailer’s mega-sale. Highlights include the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, a massive $704 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express...