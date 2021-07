In partnership with Novartis Gene Therapies, Inc. Looking back, there were little signs. Not being able to push up into the crawl position. An unwillingness to bear weight on her feet when held in a standing stance. A diminishing appetite. Ironically though, the biggest tip-off that something was wrong with eight-month-old Quinn wasn’t one of these typical milestones seen between the six- and nine-month check-up or outlined in any parenting book. “She would do this little jiggly dance when she was lying down that I’d never seen before,” recalls her father, Joe Wiseman. “It was this kind of floppy move. None of her three older siblings had acted that way.”