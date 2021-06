Interestingly, with a GDP per capita of over $131,782, Luxembourg in the richest country in the world in 2021, the United States places fifth with a GDP per capita of $68,309. GDP per capita measures the economic output of a given country adjusted for its population size. The United Kingdom is noticeably absent from the list of top 10 countries. Coming in at just $46,344, the UK ranks 23rd behind places like Israel (No. 21; $47,602) and New Zealand (No. 22; $47,499). Many of the world’s wealthiest countries are also the world’s smallest.