First Look at the New Hilton Singapore Orchard's Rooms and Suites (Based on 3D Rendering) - Opening on 1 January 2022!

As many of you may already know, the current Hilton Singapore (located next to Forum The Shopping Mall) will become voco Orchard Singapore in January 2022. Concurrently, the Mandarin Orchard Singapore will be reflagged as the new Hilton Singapore Orchard on 01 January 2022, and it will become a flagship property in Asia-Pacific with over 1,000 guest rooms and suites.

theshutterwhale.com
