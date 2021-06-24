First Look at the New Hilton Singapore Orchard's Rooms and Suites (Based on 3D Rendering) - Opening on 1 January 2022!

Steigenberger, H Rewards and tinyBE are offering overnight stays in habitable sculptures located at the very heart of Metzlerpark in Frankfurt’s Museum District. A series of exhibitions entitled “tinyBE • living in a sculpture” is set to provide a truly inimitable hotel and cultural experience between 26 June and 26 September 2021 as it joins forces with the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof to offer overnight accommodation inside unique pieces of art. These habitable sculptures are located in Metzlerpark in Frankfurt’s Museum District, right between the Museum of Applied Art and the Museum of World Cultures. In its capacity as the project’s hotel and cooperation partner, the Steigenberger Frankfurter Hof is taking responsibility for fitting out the sculptures, for checking guests in and for arranging a shuttle service. Internationally renowned artists such as Thomas Schütte, Mia Eve Rollow & Caleb Duarte have been involved in designing the exclusive sculptures. The only prerequisite applied to their brief was that the artworks must not exceed 30 square metres in size and need to be constructed using sustainable materials. One sculpture, for instance, consists almost entirely of plants. Another has been constructed using mushroom sheets, and there is also a piece that features only wood.