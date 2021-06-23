Judge dismisses Dakota Access case
The judge in the Dakota Access case has dismissed the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s lawsuit challenging the operation of North Dakota’s largest pipeline. The dismissal follows a series of status reports from the parties involved in the case. In those status reports, Dakota Access argued successfully that the additional study ordered by the court is a new agency action for an administrative record yet to be completed, and any legal actions against that decision would need to be sorted out in a new case.www.willistonherald.com