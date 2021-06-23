Starcrawler share raucous new single “Goodtime Girl”
Los Angeles rockers Starcrawler have shared “Goodtime Girl” a raucous new single that is as much an addicting rollicker as it is a powerful affirmation of female strength. The new track was released as part of the DC Comics “Dark Nights: Death Metal” soundtrack via Loma Vista records and will appear alongside artists like Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, Mastodon, and more. From the moment the track opens with its whining guitars and thunderous percussion “Goodtime Girl” more than fits the bill with its blistering soundscapes.www.grimygoods.com