Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Starcrawler share raucous new single “Goodtime Girl”

grimygoods.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles rockers Starcrawler have shared “Goodtime Girl” a raucous new single that is as much an addicting rollicker as it is a powerful affirmation of female strength. The new track was released as part of the DC Comics “Dark Nights: Death Metal” soundtrack via Loma Vista records and will appear alongside artists like Manchester Orchestra, Rise Against, Mastodon, and more. From the moment the track opens with its whining guitars and thunderous percussion “Goodtime Girl” more than fits the bill with its blistering soundscapes.

www.grimygoods.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loma Vista Records#Manchester Orchestra#Arrow De Wilde#Red Fang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicnextmosh.com

At The Gates share new video single “The Fall Into Time”

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers At The Gates have just released their third single and video for “The Fall Into Time” off their upcoming album ‘The Nightmare of Being’ out July 2nd via Century Media Records. Watch the music video, which was directed by longtime At The Gates co-operator Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media (Arch Enemy, Grave, Borknagar, etc.) HERE [embedded below].
MusicNME

Soccer Mommy shares lovesick new single ‘Kissing In The Rain’

Soccer Mommy has shared a new single called ‘Kissing In The Rain’ – listen below. The Nashville singer-songwriter’s new song is part of the soundtrack for the new DC comic book Dark Nights: Death Metal, appearing alongside tracks by Mastodon, IDLES, HEALTH, and others. “Please don’t let me go/ I’ll...
Musicnextmosh.com

Hiraes share new video single “Eyes Over Black”

German based melodic death metal unit Hiraes will finally unleash their highly anticipated sonic monster with ultimate strength and drop their debut album, ‘Solitary,’ this Friday, June 25 via Napalm Records!. Today, to stir the anticipation even more, the powerhouse combining the full force of all four instrumentalists formerly of...
Musicmxdwn.com

Kamasi Washington Shares Jazzy New Single “Sun Kissed Child”

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington has released a new single “Sun Kissed Child” from the Liberated EP, part of The Undefeated’s Music for the Movement series that features tracks by Chlöe Bailey, Cordae and Common. This song also features vocalists Dwight Trible and Patrice Quinn and drummer Ronald Bruner Jr., the elder brother of bassist Thundercat.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

OMB Bloodbath Shares The Infectious New Single "Don't Do It"

Following the release of the LVRN posse cut "Just Say That" last month, one of Love Renaissance's rising artists is back with a catchy new single. OMB Bloodbath — who we've previously heard on tracks with Westside Boogie, Maxo Kream, Chase B, and KenTheMan — returns with a blazing new offering titled "Don't Do It."
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

At The Gates share sprawling new single The Fall Into Time, announce guitar giveaway

Swedish melodic-death metallers At The Gates have shared The Fall Into Time, the third single from upcoming seventh studio album, The Nightmare of Being. Following Spectre of Extinction – which features King Diamond shredder Andy LaRocque – and The Paradox, the new near-seven-minute track sees the band navigate a vast orchestral-themed arrangement, with the guitar work of Martin Larsson and Jonas Stålhammar central to its composition.
New York City, NYthisis50.com

Ladibree Shares New Single As She Looks To “Pop Shit”

Uprising New York recording artist Ladibree kicks off the summer with a potential song of the season with the release of her latest song, properly-titled, “Pop Shit.” For the song, Ladibree delivers a young, fly and flashy personality that electrifies fans and build intrigue for the heat she has on the way for a game-changing season. Stream it now via Ladibree/Saint Bernard.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Altman Shares New Single “Benches in the Park”

New Jersey singer/songwriter Brett Altman came admittedly late to music. He didn’t sing publicly until the age of 20 and found himself forming his first band at 27. Years later, he’s now narrowing in on his first album, Not Quite Love, a sunny record of indie folk, and acoustic pop that sees Brett steadily coming into his own. He’s already shared his first single from the record, “Waiting,” and he’s now back with his second single, “Benches in the Park,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: Snoh Aalegra Shares New Single “Lost You”

Snoh Aalegra is back with the release of the newest single from her upcoming album Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. The new single will appear on the album alongside last summer’s release “Dying 4 Your Love”, and arrived with a brand new music video. Temporary Highs In The Violet...
MusicPaste Magazine

Air's Nicolas Godin Shares New Single Feat. Kadhja Bonet, "Love Theme"

Nicolas Godin, half of French electronic duo Air, has shared “Love Theme,” the latest single from the forthcoming expanded edition of his second album, last year’s Concrete and Glass. The track, which features vocalist Kadhja Bonet, arrives with a gorgeous suite of orchestral instrumentation before settling into the downtempo electronic...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Geoffroy shares new single “Cold World”

Geoffroy is an emerging voice in Canadian music. Following two LPs that solidified him as one of Quebec’s most promising artists, the Montreal native prepares to take the next step in his career with the self-release of third full length, Live Slow Die Wise. The journey to the LP’s 2022...
Musicwfpk.org

Damon Albarn Shares New Single Ahead of Upcoming Album

Damon Albarn has shared more details about his upcoming album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. Albarn shared the full track list and album art, and said of the project, “I have been on my own dark journey while making this record and it led me to believe that a pure source might still exist.”
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Royal Wood shares new single “Say You Will”

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Royal Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Proclaimed “Songwriter of the Year” by iTunes, the 2-time Canadian Folk Music Award-nominee has earned a #1 added song at Hot AC Radio, multiple JUNO nominations and high profile sync placements on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Private practice.
MusicNME

Lion Babe share dazzling new single ‘Get Up’ featuring Trinidad James

Lion Babe have released a dazzling new single, ‘Get Up’, featuring Trinidad James – listen to it below. The new track arrives two months after the alt-R&B/soul duo – comprised of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and producer/DJ Lucas Goodman – announced the release of their upcoming third album, ‘Rainbow Child’.
MusicNME

Poppy shares animated Tim Burton-esque video for new single ‘Her’

Poppy has released a new single called ‘Her’, which arrives with an impressive, animated stop motion video – watch it below. The new track, which comes a few weeks after the American singer-songwriter dropped a surprise new five-track EP, ‘EAT – NXT Soundtrack’, marks yet another stylistic pivot for Poppy.
MusicNME

Sigrid shares piano-based version of new single ‘Mirror’

Sigrid has shared a new ‘by the piano’ version of her comeback single ‘Mirror’ – watch its video below. The Norwegian pop star made her comeback earlier this month with the track, her first since 2019 debut album ‘Sucker Punch’. The new version of ‘Mirror’ sees Sigrid sat at a...