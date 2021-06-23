Starcrawler share raucous new single “Goodtime Girl”

New Jersey singer/songwriter Brett Altman came admittedly late to music. He didn’t sing publicly until the age of 20 and found himself forming his first band at 27. Years later, he’s now narrowing in on his first album, Not Quite Love, a sunny record of indie folk, and acoustic pop that sees Brett steadily coming into his own. He’s already shared his first single from the record, “Waiting,” and he’s now back with his second single, “Benches in the Park,” premiering with Under the Radar.