SEATTLE — King County Health Officer Jeff Duchin said Friday that 70% of the county’s residents 12 years old and up had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Then on Tuesday, Public Health — Seattle and King County announced that the county was actually the first among the 12 most populous counties in the U.S. to reach this goal, with the latest data showing 72.3% of residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated.