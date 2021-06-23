Keeping Safety Simple

I recently spoke with a company executive who was struggling with his company’s behemoth safety program. They’ve been in business for more than 20 years and have at least as many clients, each requiring a different set of policies, procedures, certifications and daily documentation. His struggle is real. The real challenge however, isn’t just keeping up with the requirements, it’s the effect of that frustration and confusion on the employees. The people who ultimately are responsible for following the procedures, attending the training and receiving the certifications. They are overextended and at max capacity.