Vector Control plans first sprays of season
The Williston Vector Control District will be conducting aerial adulticide treatments on Thursday, June 24 or Friday, June 25 in Williston (Spray Blocks 1 through 7, and 12). Weather permitting, treatments will occur near sunset. Specific treatment dates and locations will be posted to the Williams County website by 4 pm on the potential treatment day. Find this information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks on the Spray Reports webpage.www.willistonherald.com