Williston, ND

Vector Control plans first sprays of season

Williston Daily Herald
 7 days ago

The Williston Vector Control District will be conducting aerial adulticide treatments on Thursday, June 24 or Friday, June 25 in Williston (Spray Blocks 1 through 7, and 12). Weather permitting, treatments will occur near sunset. Specific treatment dates and locations will be posted to the Williams County website by 4 pm on the potential treatment day. Find this information and a map of the WVCD Spray Blocks on the Spray Reports webpage.

www.willistonherald.com
