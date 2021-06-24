Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Airbnb

Airbnb's New "Live Anywhere" Program Will Allow 12 Very Lucky Individuals to Do Exactly That ... For Free

By Lindsay Rogers
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you both work remotely and spend any amount of time perusing rental properties for sport, you’re going to want to hear this: Airbnb is currently in pursuit of candidates with aspirations to live nomadically for their “Live Anywhere on Airbnb” program. Like the name implies, the new initiative will allow 12 individuals to live in Airbnb properties anywhere in the world for an entire year, in exchange only for feedback on the experience.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
Related
Airbnbchannel941.com

Airbnb Is Looking To Sponsor 12 People To Live Anywhere For A Year | Kayla

Airbnb announced a new program where it will sponsor 12 individuals to live anywhere for a year. The program is called “Live Anywhere on Airbnb,” where it will support a diverse set of 12 individuals to live in any of its listings for 12 consecutive months from July 2021 to July 2022. The company is looking to grab experiences from these participants as a basis for future platform upgrades and innovations.
TravelAOL Corp

Airbnb offers 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity to travel anywhere for a year

In an effort to appeal to newly minted digital nomads, Airbnb is offering a dozen individuals the opportunity to travel the world for a year starting next month. The company announced its Live Anywhere program this week, billing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make the world your home for a year.”
EconomyBusiness Insider

An Amazon driver said she nearly lost her house and had her car repossessed with her kids' Christmas presents inside after an algorithm suddenly fired her

After three years working for Amazon's contractor delivery service, Amazon Flex, 42-year-old Neddra Lira said she was suddenly fired last October. As a result, Lira said, her car was repossessed and she stopped paying her mortgage. When the car was repossessed, it had donated Christmas presents inside for her three children, Lira told Bloomberg.
Airbnbmumsnet.com

Why do Airbnb owners keep cancelling on us?

We're looking to go for a long weekend to Cornwall in July. Our first host cancelled shortly after the booking because "she listed the wrong address for the property". Our second host cancelled because there's "maintenance issues". However, when I look at the listings, they are still fully booked (also...