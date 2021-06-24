Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Black Hills; Northern Black Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE...WEST CENTRAL PENNINGTON...NORTHEASTERN WESTON AND SOUTHEASTERN CROOK COUNTIES At 824 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Sundance to 6 miles south of Inyan Kara Mountain to 8 miles east of Osage. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Inyan Kara Mountain around 835 PM MDT. Sundance and Four Corners around 845 PM MDT. Mallo Camp around 850 PM MDT. Moskee and Buckhorn around 855 PM MDT. O`Neil Pass and Crooks Tower around 905 PM MDT. Cement Ridge Lookout around 910 PM MDT. Iron Creek Lake, Roughlock Falls and Savoy around 915 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 179 and 202.