Interview: Recruiting Interest Building for 2023 Texas DB Jalen Menny

James Sackville sounds like the perfect name for a defensive lineman or edge rusher who terrorizes opposing quarterbacks while racking up sack after sack. But, in reality, James is a former punter from Australia who played division I football at Southern Methodist University from 2016-2019. Since his playing career ended, Sackville is still involved in sports but in a completely new and interesting way. He has recently launched a recruiting app, the first of its kind. In his own words, it is a cross between LinkedIn and a dating app, but with the focus solely on recruiting. It’s called AIR (Athletes in Recruitment), and it is brand new, only going live on Monday, May 24th. However, at the time of the interview (June 2nd), it already had over 4,000 users and was being used by 50 colleges or universities.