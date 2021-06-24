Interview: Recruiting Interest Building for 2023 Texas DB Jalen Menny
The seven-game 2020 season for Class of 2023 defensive back Jalen Menny set the groundwork for exciting things to come. Learning the nuances of New Caney High School’s defense while developing his skills with a build up of confidence is constructing a ground swell into the 2021 campaign. Over the spring and summer months, further progress has been made with Menny’s game playing 7v7 ball with Texas Fury and that is attracting college football recruiting interest.www.recruitingnewsguru.com