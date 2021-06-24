Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Interview: Recruiting Interest Building for 2023 Texas DB Jalen Menny

By recruitingguru
recruitingnewsguru.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven-game 2020 season for Class of 2023 defensive back Jalen Menny set the groundwork for exciting things to come. Learning the nuances of New Caney High School’s defense while developing his skills with a build up of confidence is constructing a ground swell into the 2021 campaign. Over the spring and summer months, further progress has been made with Menny’s game playing 7v7 ball with Texas Fury and that is attracting college football recruiting interest.

www.recruitingnewsguru.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#College Football#Yale#Louisiana Tech#American Football#New Caney High School#Texas Fury#The Rng Lab#Eagles#Lsu#Smu#Hbu#Houston Baptist#Ulm#Louisiana Monroe#Unlv#Tsu#Utsa#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Southern Methodist University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
College
Tulane University
Related
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Former Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

On Sunday afternoon, former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns, where he will be coached by former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Robinson entered the NCAA transfer portal early last week. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. The Washington, D.C product...
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Big Red Blitz: Husker coaches in town as part of statewide event

Keith Wick moved to Nebraska from North Dakota in 1974. He accompanied a friend to Lincoln that fall for a Husker football game - the first of his life. Coming out of the Bob Devaney Era with two national championships put Nebraska squarely at the center of the college football world. Thus, he had seen the Huskers play on television.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Vanderbilt Coach Reacts To N.C. State Having To Withdraw

Vanderbilt baseball was the beneficiary of NC State‘s shocking withdrawal from the College World Series due to COVID-19. The Commodores beat a shorthanded Wolfpack team on Friday, and did not need to do it a second time, because the NCAA ruled NC State had to withdraw from the event. As a result, Vanderbilt advanced to the championship series for the third time under head coach Tim Corbin.
Lubbock, TXstakingtheplains.com

Recruiting on the Plains: 2022 ATH Hut Graham Commits to Texas Tech

Offers: Air Force, Army, Hawaii, South Dakota State, UTSA, Texas Tech. High School: Gunter (Gunter, TX) Texas Tech received their first commitment from the 2022 class in Graham quarterback and free safety Hut Graham. RedRaiderSports’ Matt Clare talked to Graham after his commitment and why he committed to Texas Tech:
Tennismwcconnection.com

Peak Perspective: Athletes in Recruitment Interview

James Sackville sounds like the perfect name for a defensive lineman or edge rusher who terrorizes opposing quarterbacks while racking up sack after sack. But, in reality, James is a former punter from Australia who played division I football at Southern Methodist University from 2016-2019. Since his playing career ended, Sackville is still involved in sports but in a completely new and interesting way. He has recently launched a recruiting app, the first of its kind. In his own words, it is a cross between LinkedIn and a dating app, but with the focus solely on recruiting. It’s called AIR (Athletes in Recruitment), and it is brand new, only going live on Monday, May 24th. However, at the time of the interview (June 2nd), it already had over 4,000 users and was being used by 50 colleges or universities.
Texas StateUSA Today

Texas Football: Recruiting and program reaction after the weekend visit extravaganza

Texas hosted some of high school football’s biggest names over the weekend with hopes of wowing them and restoring the program to its former glory. Not only was there great future players and potential Longhorns such as five-star quarterback Arch Manning and five-star linebackers Anthony Hill and Harold Perkins in attendance, there were also some of Texas’ most notable alumni in attendance such as Colt McCoy, Vince Young, Earl Campbell and Jamaal Charles.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: PFF ranks Jalen Wydermyer as a top returning TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Football (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) While the Texas A&M Football team will pride itself on its defensive prowess in the past few years, the bulk of their returning talent in 2021 will be on the offensive end. This will hint at the fact that Jimbo Fisher’s team could be more dominant on offense in the upcoming season.
Texas Stateinsidetexas.com

Where Texas’ top recruiting targets are visiting this week

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Get the best Inside Texas has to offer with 21 days of FREE Inside Texas Premium Access! Sign up using the Summer Recruiting Special! Open to new registrants only. This weekend in Austin will rival...
Texas Stateallfans.co

Local kicker Will Stone joins Texas’ 2022 recruiting class

Once again, Texas has found a kicker in its backyard. Will Stone announced on Tuesday morning that he has joined UT’s 2022 recruiting class. Stone attends Regents High, which is a private school in Austin. Stone’s commitment comes a day after he revealed the interest that Texas had in his...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami football Khamauri Rogers recruitment due to new DB coaches

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 23:(Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) The hiring of defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and promotion of DeMarcus Van Dyke to cornerbacks coach are close to paying dividends for the Miami football program. Four-star CB Khamuari Rogers from Lexington, Mississippi told the Miami Herald the relationships he has with Robinson and Van Dyke have been important.
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

Report: LSU interviews two coaches for baseball job, shows interest in others

LSU is hard at work trying to fill its baseball vacancy following the retirement of Paul Mainieri and according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, the Tigers have already interviewed two candidates and have their eyes on others. Glenn Guilbeau reports through sources that Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco and East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin interviewed for the position with athletic director LSU Scott Woodward on Thursday, but neither was offered the position.