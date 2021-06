The Holy Spirit High School girls crew team’s top boat this spring was a varsity four that had big success locally and was impressive against out-of-state competition. The Spartans’ varsity four ended the season with an unusual third-place finish at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta in Philadelphia. The crew won one of four preliminary heats in its division on the first day. When bad weather canceled the second day of the regatta, the Spartans officially became the third-place finisher, having the third-best time of the heat winners. The event is commonly referred to as the “nationals.”