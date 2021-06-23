Cancel
TV Series

‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Is “Head-Scratching”

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Horror Stories debuts on FX on Hulu in a few weeks–and it would appear the infamous Rubber Man (Woman?) will return in some form. At least that’s what it looks like, judging from an eerie poster executive producer Ryan Murphy unveiled this week, as reported by comicbook.com. Check out the poster for yourself on this very page.

www.horrornewsnetwork.net
#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#Myths#Fx#Hulu#Rubber Man#Riverdale#Horror News Network
