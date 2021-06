I've never seen more American flags in my life than I have in Idaho. In my neighborhood if there's a house rocking the Robert G. Heft designed American symbol, it has at least two on display. And that applies to about 70% of the houses in my area. Quick walk through Indian Creek Plaza and I see no less than 10 people sporting American flag clothing of some sort. I mean, Idahoans are proud to be Americans. But I guess the flag isn't the only indicator of patriotism. Wallethub analyzed 5 factors to determine which states are the most patriotic: