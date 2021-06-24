Enough is enough: Sen. Hawley proposes hiring 100,000 police officers to combat crime wave
MISSOURI– Law Enforcement Today recently reported on the skyrocketing crime rates across the country. One report states that crime experts anticipate that summer 2021 will have more violence than summer 2020 as crime trends are showing that violence across America, especially in large, dangerous cities like Portland have been growing so much over the past few months that it could reach record high numbers.www.lawenforcementtoday.com