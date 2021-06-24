Westfield officers participate in de-escalation training
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Police Officers are participating in a new type of de-escalation simulation training in Westfield. The president of the Gun Parlor, the Worcester-based company that owns the trailer being used, Justin Gabriel, told Western Mass News this training is different from standardized police training in the State that's usually paper-based. These simulations allow officers to respond like they would in the field.