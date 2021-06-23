Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Confirms Deal to Be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3B
Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR) confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. The transaction will result in Cloudera becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.www.streetinsider.com