Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Confirms Deal to Be Acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR for $5.3B

 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR) confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. The transaction will result in Cloudera becoming a private company and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

