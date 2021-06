COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) UPDATE: A little after 7:30 on Sunday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted out the fatal crash report from yesterday's boating accident, confirming one woman has died from her injuries. The report says 48-year-old Tanna Henson was thrown from the boat when it struck an unknown object in the water. The post NEW UPDATE: One woman has died after being struck by a propeller at Noren River Access appeared first on ABC17NEWS.