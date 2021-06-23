Cancel
First Trailer Unveiled For ‘American Horror Stories’

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, leave it to Ryan Murphy to keep the hits coming!. It was just this morning that Horror News Network revealed the newest poster for Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff, and now he has dropped an especially eerie trailer for the anthology series debuting on FX on Hulu July 15, as reported by collider.com.

