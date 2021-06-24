Cancel
Education

UNC-Chapel Hill student body president asks for tenure decision

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a virtual meeting on Wednesday night, Richards said he wants to hear Guskiewicz say if Hannah-Jones deserves tenure.

www.wral.com
Chapel Hill, NCncpolicywatch.org

Hundreds gather on UNC’s campus to demand tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones

Demonstrators call on UNC-Chapel Hill trustees to take action by June 30. Several hundred UNC students, faculty and staff gathered on campus Friday to demand that Nikole Hannah-Jones be awarded tenure. The demonstration, organized by UNC’s Black Student Movement, brought a broad coalition of university members — including professors from...
CollegesRegister Citizen

Letter: Hannah-Jones won't join UNC faculty without tenure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has told the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in a letter that she will not join the faculty at its journalism school without tenure, a report said Tuesday. The letter says Hannah-Jones will not begin her position as Knight Chair...
Chapel Hill, NCwcn247.com

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Long-standing grievances over the treatment of Black students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have reemerged in light of the controversy over investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The Carolina Black Caucus recently wrote that faculty members are looking to leave over current conditions. Student body President Lamar Richards wrote a letter to the school community telling Black students exploring UNC to look elsewhere. A review of Hannah-Jones’ submission for tenure by the UNC Board of Trustees was postponed. Hannah-Jones, who had accepted a five-year appointment to teach at the UNC school of journalism, said Tuesday that she won't take the job without tenure.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Editorial: Current UNC trustees must act on Hannah-Jones tenure

The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Ten days remain in the month of June. That is 10 days for the currently composed Board of Trustees for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to do what it has neglected -- act on the request to grant Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.