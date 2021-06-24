Cancel
Food & Drinks

Water Cooler: Charcuterie on a budget

 5 days ago

Jun. 23—Charcuterie boards are excellent for entertaining during the summer, but they have a reputation for costing an arm and a leg. If you make one at home, however, you have a lot of options for substituting charcuterie staples with more affordable options that can be just as tasty. The...

Food & Drinksmacaronikid.com

Locally Created Charcuterie Boards for all your Upcoming Celebrations

Fig&Bleu creates beautiful Custom Charcuterie Boards and Boxes with meats, cheeses, and so much more for any and all occasions. There are so many options and they are perfect for your upcoming celebrations or maybe a date night? You can connect with the owner, Samantha Bonnett, at Figandbleucharcuterie@gmail.com to place an order or ask a question.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Fill-in-the-Blanks Charcuterie Boards

The Goverre Charcuterie Plate has defined easy-to-fill sections that make putting together a spread eminently effortless. The board contains 10 interlaced sections that are variably sized to accommodate foods of different dimensions and shapes. The Goverre Charcuterie Plate also provides three recipe cards to further refine the food assembly process, designed for consumers who are new to the art of charcuterie. When fully stocked, the spread comfortably feeds up to six people.
Food & DrinksThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Lentils a nutritious summer staple

Looking for something light, cheap and nutritionally dense to eat all summer long? Look no further than the lentil. This versatile legume can be used in a variety of delicious and satiating cold salads for an easy and nutritious summer staple. Although lentils are often thought of for hearty soups...
Leoni, MIPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Local Eats: Relax with a charcuterie board and a glass of wine at Sandhill Crane Vineyards

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- If you looking for a nice glass of wine with a charcuterie board in a quiet country setting, then Sandhill Crane Vineyards in Leoni Township is the spot. “We approach our food usually with the idea that it is going to pair with our wines,” owner Holly Balansag said. “Being a winery first, you want to have the food that goes with it.”
Recipeshy-vee.com

8 Jarcuterie Recipes That Don't Require a Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie in a jar = Jarcuterie! It's easy to serve, easy to enjoy. Just like charcuterie, jarcuterie involves creatively combining foods that have different colors, textures, and flavors. And individual containers make it easy to customize pairings to suit any taste—sweet, savory, and even breakfast charcuterie ideas included!. Classic Bread...
Food & DrinksEater

Build-Your-Own Charcuterie Board Business Premieres in Charlotte

If the thought of slicing salami and manchego and arranging tiny grapes for a dinner party snack board seems too daunting, then brand new Charlotte business Babe & Butcher can do the work for you. Opened this past Saturday, June 12, in Camp North End, Babe & Butcher offers customers a chance to build their own cheese/charcuterie/crudités boards or boxes from a set selection of items.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Cheese and charcuterie boards make for colorful, flavorful entertaining with ease

Cheese and/or charcuterie boards are one of the most elegant, simple, casual, colorful, versatile and delicious ways to nosh, equally appropriate as an appetizer, post-meal delight or main event. In my house, we call this the “staple meal,” the thing thrown together last-minute — no cooking, no fussing — gathered from all corners of the fridge, pantry and countertop fruit bowl to create ...
Food & DrinksOn Milwaukee

MKE Charcuterie to cease operations next week

Times were uncertain in 2020 when sisters-in-law Courtney Reese and Patti Wainscott launched MKE Charcuterie, a business offering cheese and charcuterie boards for purchase. But for over a year, the two women have brought joy to others in the form of simple creature comforts. Despite success moving into 2021, the...
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

The Top 12 Charcuterie Boards For Every Occasion

Nothing goes together for a quick (yet delicious) appetizer quite like wine and cheese. Throw some cured meats, fruit, and nuts into the mix and you're on your way to making an incredible charcuterie spread. The food phenomenon has become a popular trend as of late, maybe because everyone has more time on their hands to perfect the visual aspect of making a charcuterie board or because we've all collectively become obsessed with the TikToks about them. Either way, a durable and aesthetically pleasing charcuterie board is officially a must-have in any kitchen whether you tend to host holidays, want a personal board for yourself, or are in the market for a thoughtful gift to give someone close to you. Here are the best boards for any situation.
Chicago, ILwindycitydinnerfairy.com

How to Make a Summer Charcuterie Board

The key to summer entertaining is a great summer charcuterie! Pair this board with your favorite wines for the ultimate summer grazing board!. Happy first day of summer! Chicago is open at full capacity now after what has felt like the longest year ever. We are fully vaccinated here at the Dinner Fairy household, and I’m so excited to have friends over for some summer entertaining!
LifestyleThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Backyard water games for the scorching hot weekend

Summer has arrived and those living in the Inland Northwest have had little time to adjust to the 100-degree temperatures set to hit us this weekend. Of course, those triple digits won’t stop many kids from wanting to play outside this weekend, so here are a few backyard water games to beat the heat while enjoying some family fun.
Small Businessinnovationhartford.com

CT Custom Charcuterie Make Food Lovely

NAN PRICE: Have you always been entrepreneurial? Have you always known you wanted to start a business?. EMILY LOVE: I’m not entrepreneurial at all! I never thought I wanted to start a business. I’m not in the food service world. I’m not a chef. I’m not a cook. I joke that I’m “an arranger.”
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
Drinksthetahoeweekly.com

Raspberry Lemonade Cooler

Muddle 4 to 5 mint leaves and 4 to 5 raspberries in the bottom of a shaker. Add ice halfway, followed by vodka, lemonade and lemon juice. Add simple syrup to taste, about ½ to 1 oz. Shake well. Strain into a tall glass filled with ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint and/or a skewer of fresh raspberries.
Shoppingthemanual.com

The 8 Best Floating Coolers to Tow Your Beverages on the Water

A nice cold beer (or seltzer or kombucha or whatever you’re into) makes a day on the river infinitely more enjoyable. The problem is that even the best coolers aren’t very portable and, worse yet, they don’t float. The solution? A backpack cooler sort of works. The better solution? A floating cooler — the kind you can tow along wherever the water takes you. These are the best floating coolers to shop in 2021.