Water Cooler: Charcuterie on a budget

Nothing goes together for a quick (yet delicious) appetizer quite like wine and cheese. Throw some cured meats, fruit, and nuts into the mix and you're on your way to making an incredible charcuterie spread. The food phenomenon has become a popular trend as of late, maybe because everyone has more time on their hands to perfect the visual aspect of making a charcuterie board or because we've all collectively become obsessed with the TikToks about them. Either way, a durable and aesthetically pleasing charcuterie board is officially a must-have in any kitchen whether you tend to host holidays, want a personal board for yourself, or are in the market for a thoughtful gift to give someone close to you. Here are the best boards for any situation.