San Francisco will permanently cap food delivery fees for DoorDash, Grubhub and other apps
Jun. 23—San Francisco restaurants celebrated a major win over third-party delivery company fees Tuesday. The city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution that permanently caps food delivery fee commissions charged by companies like DoorDash and Grubhub at 15% per order. The legislation only pertains to delivery fees — a provision that has already been in place since April 2020 — but does not cover other costs like marketing fees.www.tribuneledgernews.com