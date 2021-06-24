Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco will permanently cap food delivery fees for DoorDash, Grubhub and other apps

By Tanay Warerkar, San Francisco Chronicle
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Jun. 23—San Francisco restaurants celebrated a major win over third-party delivery company fees Tuesday. The city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution that permanently caps food delivery fee commissions charged by companies like DoorDash and Grubhub at 15% per order. The legislation only pertains to delivery fees — a provision that has already been in place since April 2020 — but does not cover other costs like marketing fees.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Restaurants#Food Drink#The Board Of Supervisors#The Chronicle#Ubereats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday amplified her plans to link a bipartisan infrastructure agreement to a second package of Democratic economic priorities, rebuffing an appeal from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to decouple the two bills. In a closed-door meeting with her caucus in the Capitol, Pelosi said...